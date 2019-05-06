Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (EFV)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,324,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 148.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 43.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260,568 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

