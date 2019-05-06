Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.3% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,263,651,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 587.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total value of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total transaction of $101,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,185.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $824.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,354.36.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

