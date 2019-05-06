Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Given a $126.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.72.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,113,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.