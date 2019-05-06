Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

ARLP opened at $19.42 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

