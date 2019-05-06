ALIS Price Tops $0.0450 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a market cap of $1.76 million and $320.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00383219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00914941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00159823 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001214 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,126,863 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

