Alimera Sciences’ (ALIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $202M. This includes a discounted cash flow based enterprise value of the firm at $272M, excluding $40M debt and $30M preferred stock. The DCF analysis utilizes a 15% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of ILUVIEN to secure additional regulatory approval; (2) failure of ILUVIEN to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, and/ or competition; and (3) potential dilution risk.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

