Algert Global LLC Sells 75,671 Shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,671 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises about 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Veracyte by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $356,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,109.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,865,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.60 on Monday. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

