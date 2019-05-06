Algert Global LLC Has $985,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RECN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,509,000 after acquiring an additional 309,676 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $2,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 142,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 99,923 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RECN opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $88,881.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Resources Connection has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/algert-global-llc-has-985000-position-in-resources-connection-inc-recn.html.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.