Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.03.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $738.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.64). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 69.12%. The business had revenue of $59.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 253,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 306,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

