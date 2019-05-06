Airbus (AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.94 ($149.94).

EPA:AIR opened at €119.56 ($139.02) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

