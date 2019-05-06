AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,894,000 after buying an additional 540,901 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 164,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV opened at $68.96 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $1,687,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,155 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

