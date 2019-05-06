Adler Real Estate (ADL) PT Set at €17.40 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

ETR:ADL opened at €12.92 ($15.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. Adler Real Estate has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €16.10 ($18.72). The firm has a market cap of $884.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Analyst Recommendations for Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.