Adler Real Estate (ADL) PT Set at €17.40 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

ETR:ADL opened at €12.92 ($15.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. Adler Real Estate has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €16.10 ($18.72). The firm has a market cap of $884.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

