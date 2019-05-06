A10 Networks (ATEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

ATEN stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.67.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.66 million. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $65,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $28,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 581,832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 396,884 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,614,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 252,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 485,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 221,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

