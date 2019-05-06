8Bit (8BIT) Achieves Market Cap of $37,343.00

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, 8Bit has traded flat against the US dollar. One 8Bit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. 8Bit has a total market cap of $37,343.00 and $0.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00083672 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003805 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00012625 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00138446 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008214 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About 8Bit

8Bit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here . 8Bit’s official website is www.8-bit.ga

8Bit Coin Trading

8Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8Bit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

