$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.78 million and the highest is $58.45 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $234.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $235.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $251.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

