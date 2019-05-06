3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,633,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,585,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 822,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 487,347 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 941.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 468,078 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,278,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3D Asset Management Inc. Has $596,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/3d-asset-management-inc-has-596000-stake-in-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem.html.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.