$32.12 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (GH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce sales of $32.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $133.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $133.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.69 million, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $207.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of GH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 732,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,122. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.83. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $106.58.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 232,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $15,249,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,426 shares of company stock worth $54,187,481 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

