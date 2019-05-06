2U Inc (TWOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on 2U from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on 2U from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

TWOU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,961. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,811,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 281,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of 2U by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 433,668 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

