2 Infantry sentenced for Petroleum discharges in Texas Vents

Two Greek transport companies are fined $4 million at a U.S. plea bargain for not reporting 2017 illegal oil discharges by a tanker at several Texas ports.

Avin International LTD and Nicos I.V. Particular Maritime Enterprises were officially sentenced Friday at Beaumont. The firms at November pleaded guilty to obstruction of the agency proceedings, failure to document release of oil along with negligent discharge of oil.

Prosecutors say the Nicos I.V. from July 2017 discharged petroleum from the ballast system to the Port of Houston and the Port Arthur area.

The companies were placed and must execute an environmental compliance program.