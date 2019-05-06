$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Adomani Inc (ADOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) will post $2.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adomani’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $2.50 million. Adomani posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adomani will report full-year sales of $16.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $17.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.22 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adomani.

Get Adomani alerts:

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative net margin of 220.48% and a negative return on equity of 119.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADOM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adomani in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Adomani in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 535,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,593. Adomani has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adomani (ADOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.