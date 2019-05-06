107,928 Shares in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 107,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 99,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,049.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:CLW opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $428.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

