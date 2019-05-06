$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $2,901,885. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 217.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 209,175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

