$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,276 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $109,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,639 shares of company stock valued at $867,031. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 510,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,109 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $6,984,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 372,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.