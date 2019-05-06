$0.20 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,073,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,073,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,308,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

