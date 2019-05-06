-$0.19 EPS Expected for Uxin Ltd (UXIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uxin.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

UXIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uxin in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uxin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Uxin stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,289. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $786.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

