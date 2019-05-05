Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,862 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,694,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,943,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,742,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after buying an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,677 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

