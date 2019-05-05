ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) versus CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Critical Survey

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 4 2 0 2.14

Risk & Volatility

ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE CORP/ADR $16.11 billion 0.85 $750.28 million N/A N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $410.30 million 3.05 -$1.14 billion ($3.45) -1.23

ZTE CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR.

Summary

ZTE CORP/ADR beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud platform, and cloud hardware, as well as home media center products; and cloud core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access and CPE products; and energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, and learning services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

