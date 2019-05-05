ZIX (ZIXI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,362. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 million. Research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIX by 1,108.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ZIX by 63,870.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ZIX by 2,185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

