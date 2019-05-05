Zendesk (ZEN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $71.70 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Zendesk stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. 1,888,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,410. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $525,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,350 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,087,000 after purchasing an additional 360,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,087,000 after acquiring an additional 360,069 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,498,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after acquiring an additional 741,013 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,379,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 325,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after acquiring an additional 587,800 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

