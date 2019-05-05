Zendesk (ZEN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Zendesk stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,410. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $444,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,044.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $525,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,613 shares of company stock worth $7,459,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

