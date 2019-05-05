Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 2,031.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Celgene by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. William Blair lowered Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of CELG opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

