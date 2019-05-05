Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.12 ($40.84).

Zalando stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €41.27 ($47.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,387 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

