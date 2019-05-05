Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VEOEY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 23,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,070. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

