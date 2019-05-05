Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southwest Gas (SWX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Williams Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 230,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,619. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,022,000 after acquiring an additional 374,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,987,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,987,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

