Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jeld-Wen (JELD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.57.

JELD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 505,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,616. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $861,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

