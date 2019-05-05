Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioNano Genomics (BNGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of BioNano Genomics to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $56,704,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioNano Genomics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 82,595 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

