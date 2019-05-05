Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq’s first-quarter EPS beat estimates but was down year over year due to lower trading activity. Shares of Nasdaq have underperformed the industry in a year. It has been witnessing elevated expenses, which limit margin expansion. High debt level induced increase in interest expenses. Both leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio compare unfavorably with the industry average. Itestimates 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.29-$1.33 billion. However, Nasdaq has been successful at maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and at the same time growing core marketplace businesses. It remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry into new markets and gaining and cross-selling opportunities. It has also been ramping up non-transaction revenue base. Its strong balance sheet helps it to invest in growth opportunities and engage in shareholder-friendly moves.”

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. 420,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,083. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

