Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 56,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,632. The company has a market cap of $400.95 million, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.03. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 467.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

