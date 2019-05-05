Zacks Investment Research Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 152,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,375. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,686,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,200,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,465,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

