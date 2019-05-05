Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perficient (PRFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 625,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,183,140.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,211.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,357 shares of company stock worth $9,388,058. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Perficient by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,199 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.