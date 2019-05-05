Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Corp. (RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Renasant reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Renasant had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

RNST stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 153,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,937. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Renasant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 297,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,406,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

