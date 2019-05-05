Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI)

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 25 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,546. Amira Nature Foods has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.28.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

