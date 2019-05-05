Yum China (YUMC) PT Raised to $56.06

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $46.07 to $56.06 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

YUMC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. 2,130,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,238. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yum China has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Shella Ng sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $768,206.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $92,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at $76,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,732 shares of company stock worth $2,541,095. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

