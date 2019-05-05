WPP (WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 165,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,276. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06. WPP has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $92.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of WPP by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 586,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 83,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 122,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $12,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

