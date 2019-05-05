Wpp Plc (WPP) Insider Mark Read Sells 20,104 Shares

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).
Mark Read also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of WPP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total value of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).
Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 978 ($12.78) on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,146.88 ($14.99).
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
