World Fuel Services (INT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE:INT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 340,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,215. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,283 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

