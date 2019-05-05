World Asset Management Inc Purchases 448 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/world-asset-management-inc-purchases-448-shares-of-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht.html.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.