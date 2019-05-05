Winnebago Industries (WGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Winnebago’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. The company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate expenses. Further, rising input costs hurt Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices might increase, thus, pressurizing the company’s profit. Also, high selling general & administrative (SG&A) expenses are concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE WGO traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 373,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,859. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

In other news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

