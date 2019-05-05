Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.05 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

In other news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares in the company, valued at $570,539.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

