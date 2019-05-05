Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,122 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HCP were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of HCP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of HCP by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HCP opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.43. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. HCP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

